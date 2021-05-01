Serious Games Market will expand at a CAGR of 19.2% in the 2017-2023 period to reach $9,167 million by 2023

According to a new report titled, Serious games market by User Type, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global serious games market was valued at $2,731 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,167 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023. The consumers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

A serious game is a game-based initiative designed for training and education, which are other than pure entertainment. These kinds of video games are referred to as serious as they are used by industries including defense, healthcare, education, scientific exploration, governments, and others for training and development of employees. The characteristics of a good serious game that reinforces the learning objective include the story of the game, game mechanics & interactivity, rules of the game, challenges & competition, immersive graphical environment, rewards, and risks & consequences associated with the game. Serious games have gained significant acceptance among consumers and enterprises to train and develop their employees or students with a cost-effective, realistic, and accountable method that is realistic and can be applied in daily activities. Other advantages of such games include enhanced motivation, flexibility, better engagement, immediate feedback, unique collaborations, enhanced creativity & exploration, easy interaction, can be used as an attractive & non-intrusive advertising, can be played on mobile, consoles, online, or other platforms, and extends retention of the user & efficient memorization of content.

The global serious games market is attributed to increase in need of better user engagement platforms across enterprises, growth in usage of mobile-based educational games, significant adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and improvement in learning outcomes. In addition, an inclination of organizations toward interactive advertisements, large-scale digitization, and the emergence of social networks is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global serious games market. However, lack of awareness about the advantages and usage of serious games and unsuitable game designs hamper market growth.

The serious games market is segmented based on user type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on the user type, it is bifurcated into enterprises and consumers. As per application, the market is classified into advertising & marketing, simulation training, research & planning, human resources, and others. Based on industry vertical, the global serious games market is studied across healthcare, aerospace & defense, government, education, retail, media & entertainment, and others. Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Intuition, Learning Nexus Ltd, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

