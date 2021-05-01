Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Eli Lilly, AbbVie and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Sexual Dysfunction Drugs Market
Sexual dysfunctions include sexual disorders of men and women that can interfere with their sexual performance, leading to unsatisfied sexual intercourse. The major drugs used in this market are PDE5 inhibitors, whereas other drugs such as hormone-related and transurethral also have a presence in the market. The sexual dysfunction oral drugs segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to grow during the forecast period. The increasing cases of sexual dysfunctions are driving the need for oral therapies such as 5HT1A receptor agonist. The demand for sexual dysfunction oral drugs such as ED drugs will further increase due to the rising awareness among healthcare professionals.
The demand for sexual dysfunction drugs is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as prostate cancer, diabetes mellitus, and CVD. The market will continue to grow in the region in the forthcoming years due to the rise in unhealthy lifestyle habits and the increased risk of developing sexual dysfunctions among the population.
The key players covered in this study
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck
Eli Lilly
AbbVie
Bayer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Takeda
Apricus Biosciences
Emotional Brain
Ivix LLX
Leadiant Biosciences
NexMed
S1 Biopharma
Vietstar Biomedical Research
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097108-global-sexual-dysfunction-drugs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sexual Dysfunction Drugs development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oral Therapy
Intracavernosal Therapy
Hormonal Therapy
Transurethral Therapy
Market segment by Application, split into
Male
Female
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sexual Dysfunction Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sexual Dysfunction Drugs development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097108-global-sexual-dysfunction-drugs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)