South Africa Extra Neutral Alcohol Market by Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Extra neutral alcohol (ENA), also known as absolute alcohol, is a highly concentrated food grade alcohol, which can be produced from grain, sugarcane, corn, sugar beets, or other plant material. In Africa, it is majorly produced from sugarcane by fermentation of sugarcane juice and molasses with yeast, as it is the most economical process. It contains 96% alcohol by volume, and is majorly used in the production of potable alcohol. Extra neutral alcohol has a neutral smell and taste. It is used as a basic alcohol in the production of distilled spirits such as vodka, whisky, gin, cane, liqueurs, and other alcoholic beverages. The South Africa extra neutral alcohol market size is expected to reach $1,064 million by the end of 2023.

The growth of the extra neutral alcohol market is majorly driven by rise in consumption of alcoholic beverages. In addition, change in lifestyle & preference of consumers and the perception that consumption of alcohol is relaxing for the mind have led to increased consumption of alcoholic beverages. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income have enabled consumers to spend more on premium alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, change in attitude towards drinking, western influence, and easy access to alcoholic drinks are other prominent factors that have increased the consumption of alcohol among youth, thereby driving the market growth. Thus, increase in global consumption of alcoholic beverages significantly boosts the growth of the South Africa extra neutral alcohol industry.

Ethanol is widely used as an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of several personal care and cosmetics products such as perfumes, air fresheners, toiletries, hair sprays, and others. Moreover, it is used as a solvent in the production of some varnishes, lacquers, paints, and inks for the printing industry. It also finds applications in pharmaceutical products such as antiseptics, drugs, syrups, and medicated sprays. Thus, increase in applications of ethanol is further expected to drive the market growth. Ethanol is a by-product of sugarcane; hence, high production potential of sugarcane and its by-products in Africa support the market growth. However, higher excise duties, taxations, and implementation of stringent trade laws on ethanol hinder the growth of the extra neutral alcohol market. Furthermore, governments of various countries have drafted strict alcohol regulations, owing to rise in alcohol abuse in South Africa, which are expected to restrain the growth of the market in this region. The living conditions in Africa, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa, are considerably impacted due to inadequate or limited energy supply. Under such circumstances, production of biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts using ethanol serves as an ideal option to meet the energy requirements. Thus, the development of first- or second-generation biofuels from ethanol is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in future.

The report segments the extra neutral alcohol market based on territory. The report analyzes the production and consumption of ENA in all the states of Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and Malawi. COMESA was the largest consumer, accounting for nearly half of the total consumption in 2016. In addition, the report briefs about market size, key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities for extra neutral alcohol in these territories.

Key players profiled in the report include Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd., NCP Alcohols (Pty) Ltd., USA Distillers, Agro Chemical and Food Company Limited (ACFC), Sasol Solvents, Mumias Sugar Company, Tag Solvent Products (Pty) Ltd., Swift Chemicals (Pty) Ltd., Enterprise Ethanol, and Greenpoint Alcohols (Pty) Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Territory

Malawi

Southern African Development Community (SADC)

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA)

