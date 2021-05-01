SSD Controllers Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Marvell, SAMSUNG, TOSHIBA, Western Digital

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“SSD Controllers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

SSD Controllers Market 2018

An SSD is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage and is built by using semiconductors. It uses the same input/output interface design as hard disk drives (HDDs) and stores data in solid state memory. It uses DRAM or NAND-based flash memory to store data. Solid-state storage is available in three form factors: SSDs, solid-state cards (SSCs), and solid-state modules (SSMs).

The analysts forecast the global SSD controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global SSD controllers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Marvell

• SAMSUNG

• TOSHIBA

• Western Digital

Market driver

• Increase in demand for cloud-based data centers

