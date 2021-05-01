Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Opportunities and Operator Business Models

A comprehensive analysis of the Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market is been done in this intelligence report. It includes the investigations done on the past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. An accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies in this particular market is mentioned.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market based on Category Type, Industry Type, and Platform Type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Top Key Vendors:

LinkedIn Corporation

2. Oracle Corporation

3. CareerBuilder,LLC

4. Workday, Inc.

5. Skillsoft Corporation

6. IBM Corporation

7. PeopleFluent, Inc.

8. Krones Incorporated

9. Paycom Software, Inc.

10. Saba Software, Inc.

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology And Services Market – Industry Type

1 Overview

2 Industry Type Market Forecasts And Analysis

3 Manufacturing Market

7.4 BFSI Market

7.5 Healthcare Market

7.6 It & Telecommunication Market

7.7 Retail Market

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology And Services market – Platform Type

1 Overview

2 Platform Type Market Forecasts And Analysis

3 Internal Referrals Market

8.4 Internet Platforms Market

5 Social Platforms market

