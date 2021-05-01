Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Covering Developing Trends, Major Highlights and Forecast by 2025 | Oracle, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs, CERILLION

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – Global”, provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

A blend of top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to come to the exact market sizes and development rates of the global telecom billing and revenue management market and its segments. Various secondary information sources were used to find the overall revenues, product portfolios and geographic reach of the companies operating in the telecom billing and revenue management market. Estimates of the solution, services and deployment type classification revenues were confirmed and validated through primary interviews. Primary interviews are conducted with various players in telecom billing ecosystem and key opinion leaders to confirm the provided percentage split and market share.

The List of Companies



– Accenture PLC

– Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

– Amdocs, Inc.

– CERILLION PLC

– CSG Systems International Inc.

– Ericsson

– goTransverse International Inc.

– Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

– XURA

– SAP SE

– Redknee Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The telecom billing and revenue management market is divided on the basis of solutions, services and deployment models, the solutions segment is further categorized on the basis of billing and charging software, mediation software, fraud management software, revenue assurance software, partner and interconnects management software, the service segment is further classified on the basis of, managed services, operations services, consulting services, and system integration services. The market is further classified on the basis of deployment types into cloud-based deployment, on-premise deployment and hybrid deployment

The geographic segments considered in this report are North America (NA), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), and South America (SAM). The geographic analysis highlights that Asia-pacific accounted for the major share in the global telecom billing and revenue management market in 2015. The Asia-pacific region is also expected to register a faster growth from 2016 to 2025, due to the increasing technological adoption trends in this region.

