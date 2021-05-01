Vegetable Seed Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Agriculture is among the vital functions carried out to sustain humanity over the centuries. The prime role played by agriculture in providing sustenance has enabled the human population to grow significantly over the years, but if agriculture is to maintain its ability to feed the world, it has to become more like a full-fledged manufacturing operation. The land area available for agriculture has decreased considerably in recent years due to erosion and urbanization. The need to expand or preserve the present food output from the cultivable land requires increasing the productivity of the market without imposing an added burden on the environment.

The global food demand is growing at a rapid pace leading to the need to produce roughly 70 % more food roughly over current capacity. This factor is leading to the development of sustainable, economic, and environmentally friendly practices in agriculture. Many experts related to the agriculture field want to adhere to the global farming methods that use the conventional method, but a few pioneering practices are paving the way for the modernization of agriculture. Smart farming techniques are expected to be incorporated into agricultural practices to improve the quantity and quality of agricultural products. Development in technologies has increased farmers access to facilities such as soil scanning, GPS, data management, and Internet of Things technologies which are radically changing the agriculture industry. The development of strategies in agriculture as opposed to growing what is traditionally grown is increasing the yield of farmlands around the world. Farmers are also seeking to improve the efficacy of fertilizers and pesticides while using them more selectively. The needs of the crop yield and their nutrition are also maintained by preventing disease and enhancing overall quality.

Adoption of Precision Agriculture:

The area under precision agriculture is rapidly growing in U.S., Mexico, France, Argentina, Brazil, and Other Countries. Precision farming enables the use of high- tech seeds for judicious use of other resources which leads to increasing in the area under precision agriculture and hence driving the vegetable seeds market. Different technologies are used in Precision farming such as Automation and Control System, Sensing and Monitoring Devices and Farm Management.

Governments around the world are playing an important role in resolving the food scarcity problem. They are taking on a broader and more prominent role apart from their conventional regulatory and facilitating function in relation to agriculture measures, which is expected to enhance the development of the agricultural industry. Additionally, the innovation rate in the agriculture sector has increased but not significantly enough that problems related to food scarcity and hunger do not pose a threat in the coming decades. To meet these challenges, factors such as a concerted effort by governments, investors, and innovative agricultural technologies are being mobilized to improve the growth prospects of the agricultural sector.

The gradual expansion observed in multifaceted businesses operating in agriculture is linked to the development of new technology, which is anticipated to raise efficiency on farms. In the next few decades, individuals operating farms in the agricultural sector are likely to attain an impressive level of food production to aid in feeding the escalating global population. Also, a dissimilar trend in highly developed countries that have a wider base of the health-conscious population has been observed lately. As a result of this, the concentration has increased on growing starch-based crops like corn, which is expected to move to more plant-based proteins like soybeans and other legumes.

