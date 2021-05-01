Vietnam Reinforcement Materials Market Is Anticipated to Reach 7.9% CAGR Forecast by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Vietnam Reinforcement Materials Market by Material Type (Glass Fiber [Roving, Woven Roving, Fabrics, CSM/CFM, Chopped Strand, and Others], Carbon Fiber [Woven Fabric, Thermoset UD Prepreg, Thermoset Fabric Prepreg, Thermoplastic Prepreg, Raw Fiber, And Molding Compounds] and Others), and End User (Construction [Residential, Infrastructure and Industrial] and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Vietnam and regional/market. The Vietnam Reinforcement Materials Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Vietnam reinforcement materials market generated $49,453 thousand in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach $84,478 thousand by 2024.Reinforcement materials are essential for the formation of fiber-based composites. Reinforcement materials are essential for forming composites as they provide rigidity and structural strength to the composites. Superior properties of composites such as, lighter weight as compared to individual components, increased use in the automotive as well as aerospace & defense sectors, and growth in consumption in the construction industry drive the reinforcement materials industry. However, the high production cost of reinforcement materials may hamper the growth of the market. Technological developments in production processes are expected to result in superior sustainability and improvement in performance efficiency, creating numerous growth opportunities for market players.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3953

Vietnam reinforcement materials market is segmented on the basis of material type and end user. Based on material type market classified as glass fiber, carbon fiber and others. Glass fiber market further sub segmented as roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM/CFM, chopped strand, and others. Carbon fiber market is further sub categorized into woven fabric, thermoset UD prepreg, thermoset fabric prepreg, thermoplastic prepreg, raw fiber, and molding compounds. On the basis of end user market is segmented as construction (residential, infrastructure and industrial) and others.

Vietnam reinforcement materials market is dominated by medium and large-scale manufacturers such as Vietnam Steel Corporation, vibuma, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, International Standards Trading Vietnam Co. ltd., Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd., and QH Plus Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and forecasts estimations and dynamics in the reinforcement materials industry in Vietnam.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Vietnam reinforcement materials market share is provided in the report.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2024, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

– Glass Fiber – Roving

– Woven Roving

– Fabrics

– CSM/CFM

– Chopped Strand

– Others

– Carbon Fiber – Woven Fabric

– Thermoset UD Prepreg

– Thermoset Fabric Prepreg

– Thermoplastic Prepreg

– Raw Fiber

– Molding Compounds

– Others

By End User

– Construction – Residential

– Infrastructure

– Industrial

– Others.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/vietnam-reinforcement-materials-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

3.1. OVERVIEW

3.1.1. Market size and forecast

3.2. GLASS FIBER

3.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

3.2.2.1. Roving market size and forecast

3.2.2.2. Woven roving market size and forecast

3.2.2.3. Fabric market size and forecast

3.2.2.4. CSM/CFM market size and forecast

3.2.2.5. Chopped strand market size and forecast

3.2.2.6. Others market size and forecast

3.3. CARBON FIBER

3.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

3.3.2.1. Woven fabric market size and forecast

3.3.2.2. Thermoset UD prepreg market size and forecast

3.3.2.3. Thermoset fabric prepreg market size and forecast

3.3.2.4. Thermoplastic Prepreg market size and forecast

3.3.2.5. Raw fiber market size and forecast

3.3.2.6. Molding compound market size and forecast

3.4. OTHERS

3.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

3.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 4 VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET, BY END USER

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. CONSTRUCTION

4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.1.1. Residential market size and forecast

4.2.1.2. Infrastructure market size and forecast

4.2.1.3. Industrial market size and forecast

4.3. OTHERS

4.3.1. Market size and forecast

” “TABLE 1. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE, MARKET VOLUME, 2017-2024 (TONS)

TABLE 2. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE, MARKET REVENUE, 2017-2024 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 3. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR GLASS FIBER, BY PRODUCT TYPE, MARKET VOLUME, 2017-2024 (TONS)

TABLE 4. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR GLASS FIBER, BY PRODUCT TYPE, MARKET REVENUE, 2017-2024 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 5. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR CARBON FIBER, BY PRODUCT TYPE, MARKET VOLUME, 2017-2024 (TONS)

TABLE 6. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR CARBON FIBER, BY PRODUCT TYPE, MARKET REVENUE, 20172024 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 7. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRIES, MARKET VOLUME, 2017-2024 (TONS)

TABLE 8. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRIES, MARKET REVENUE, 2017-2024 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 9. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS DEMAND FOR CONSTRUCTION, BY TYPE, MARKET VOLUME, 2017-2024 (TONS)

TABLE 10. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR CONSTRUCTION, BY TYPE, MARKET REVENUE, 2017-2024 ($THOUSAND)” “FIGURE 1. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR ROVING, 2017-2024

FIGURE 2. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR WOVEN ROVING, 2017-2024

FIGURE 3. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR FABRIC, 2017-2024

FIGURE 4. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR CSM/CFM, 2017-2024

FIGURE 5. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR CHOPPED STRAND, 2017-2024

FIGURE 6. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR OTHERS, 2017-2024

FIGURE 7. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR WOVEN FABRIC, 2017-2024

FIGURE 8. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR THERMOSET UD PREPREG, 2017-2024

FIGURE 9. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR THERMOSET FABRIC PREPREG, 2017-2024

FIGURE 10. VIETNAM MATERIAL MARKET FOR THERMOPLASTIC PREPREG REINFORCEMENT, 2017-2024

FIGURE 11. VIETNAM MATERIAL MARKET FOR RAW FIBER REINFORCEMENT, 2017-2024

FIGURE 12. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR MOULDING COMPOUND, 2017-2024

FIGURE 13. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR RESIDENTIAL, 2017-2024

FIGURE 14. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR INFRASTRUCTURE, 2017-2024

FIGURE 15. VIETNAM REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS MARKET FOR INDUSTRIAL, 2017-2024

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3953

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com