Wearable AI Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast Report by 2027 with Players like Apple, ATLAS WEARABLES, Bragi, Fitbit, FocusVentures, Google

Wearable AI are the specially designed AI integrated devices that are worn on the human body. The primary use of these wearable AI is to monitor different data related to the health. AI technology enhances the capabilities of existing wearable devices by providing additional features like analytics, machine learning and more real-time actionable audio, visual feedback among others.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Apple, Inc.

2. ATLAS WEARABLES

3. Bragi

4. Fitbit, Inc.

5. FocusVentures, Inc.

6. Google LLC

7. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

8. IBM Corporation

9. Moov Inc.

10. SAMSUNG

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Wearable AI market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing popularity of AI assistants, advancements in wireless technologies, and increasing demand for health monitoring solutions, whereas the higher cost of these solutions and short life-cycle are the primary factor that might hinder the growth of wearable AI market. The increasing demand for wearable or pets is creating an opportunity for the companies in wearable AI market to expand their customer base.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wearable AI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wearable AI market with detailed market segmentation by product, operation, component, application and geography. The global wearable AI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wearable AI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wearable AI market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wearable AI market is segmented on the basis of product, operation, component, and application. Based product, the market is segmented as smart watch, ear wear, and eye wear. On the basis of the operation the market is segmented as on-device AI, cloud-based AI. On the basis of component the market is divided into processor, connectivity IC, sensors. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wearable AI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wearable AI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wearable AI market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wearable AI market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wearable AI market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from wearable AI market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wearable AI in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wearable AI market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wearable AI companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Wearable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market research report is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope, trend, Comprehensive Analysis, demand, growth opportunities and outlook with segmentation by product/service, type, application, geography / region and top industry companies.

Wearable AI Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

By Product

• Smart Watch

• Ear Wear

• Eye Wear

By Operation

• On-Device AI

• Cloud-Based AI

By Component

• Processor

• Connectivity IC

• Sensors

By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Enterprise

• Healthcare

• Others

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Wearable AI Market – By Product

1.3.2 Wearable AI Market – By Operation

1.3.3 Wearable AI Market – By Component

1.3.4 Wearable AI Market – By Application

1.3.5 Wearable AI Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WEARABLE AI MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.3.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.3.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5. WEARABLE AI MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

