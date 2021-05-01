The 3D printing market is a rapidly growing market. Since 2008, the 3D printing market has started penetrating in almost every industry vertical such as aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer electronics. The less wastage compared to the traditional printing methods is one of the key reasons for the industries to adopt “3D printing” methods. The interdependence of software, technology and material are contributing towards the success of the worldwide 3D printing market.

According to Research, the “Worldwide 3D Printing in Aerospace and Consumer Electronics” market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022. At present, the market is witnessing a twofold growth in the mature markets of North America and Europe. Although, for the past 2–3 years, the market has started experiencing growth in the Asia Pacific region specifically in the 3D printer market. Increase in the investment by the big players and growing Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) is helping in the 3D printing market growth in the aerospace industry. The demand for the sleek, light-weight and complex designed products are driving the 3D printing market in the consumer electronics industry.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report