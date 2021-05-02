A Comprehensive Study of Natural Gas Liquids Market By 2022

Natural gas liquids market size is expected to reach 11,468 kilo barrels/day by 2022 from 7,306 kilo barrels/day in 2015 with a CAGR of 6.67% from 2016 to 2022. The natural gas liquids market holds a substantial scope for growth. Its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly over the span of the next six years. Recent discoveries and innovations have created vast opportunities for numerous players to enter the natural gas liquids market.

Top Investment Pockets:

There is a high demand for natural gas liquids (NGLs) products in the residential sector, petrochemical plants refineries, and various industries such as the food industry, automobile industry, and packaging industry, among others. NGLs products have wide usage such as fuel in furnaces for heating, in cooking, as an energy source for water heaters, laundry dryers, barbecues, portable stoves, and motor vehicles.

Download Sample Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1845

Increase in demand for petrochemical plants, refineries, and residential and industrial sectors are the major factors fueling the growth of the natural gas and liquid market. Propane is primarily used in petrochemical plants as a feedstock to produce ethylene and propylene, which is further used in making plastics. In addition, normal butane when mixed with propane produces ethylene and butadiene, which finds application in the production of synthetic rubber. Owing to rise in environmental concerns, the demand for isobutane has increased with extensive application in refineries to improve the quality of motor gasoline. Furthermore, the demand for isobutanes is expected to rise with applications in refrigerants and in common cooking lighters whereas pentanes are common ingredients in pesticides.

Natural gas liquids (NGLs) products are being transported through regular transport means such via tankers and ships but there is a need to develop a proper transportation channel for these products whereas, development of proper infrastructure can pave the way for potential market opportunities.

Natural Gas Liquids Market Key Findings:

In 2015, Propane occupied more than one-fifth of the total share by volume.

The natural gas liquid market for ethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.

The European natural gas liquid market for propane is likely to achieve a CAGR of 6.60% from 2016 to 2022.

In 2015, North America dominated the market with more than two-fifths of the total share by geography.

dominated the market with more than two-fifths of the total share by geography. The U.S. market for natural gas liquids is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific occupied approximately one-fifth of the total share by volume in 2015. The rise in energy demand has escalated the growth of natural liquids market especially in emerging economies like India and China. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for natural gas liquids, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the projection tenure.

Purchase Report Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1845

Eminent market players in this sector include Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Chesapeake Energy Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company, SM Energy, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc, Range Resources Corporation, Statoil ASA, Swift Energy Company, and Linn Energy LLC.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com