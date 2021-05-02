Air Freshener Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.47% by Forecast to 2023

Air Freshener products are used to eliminate bad odor at indoor level. Various types of Air Freshener products are available in the market such as air fresheners, electric air fresheners, car sir fresheners, gel air fresheners, candle air fresheners, and liquid air fresheners, which help to get rid of bad odor from the room and car. Furthermore, rising hygiene consciousness among the consumers is majorly driving the sale of Air Freshener products on a global level. Air Freshener products provide an option to the user to get rid of bad odor and have a desired room fragrance.

The Asia Pacific Air Freshener market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.06%. In recent years, Air Freshener market has witnessed substantial innovation in terms of new products launch with various fragrances along with the research & development and collaboration. Also, the overall disposable income of the consumers has been increasing over the past few years, which, in turn, projected to lead the demand for consumer goods like Air Freshener products during the forecast period.

Global Competitor Analysis

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers, and acquisitions in Air Freshener, multiple product launch by Air Freshener market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group, Plc. (U.K.)

Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.)

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Taiwan)

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

The market players have increased investment in the research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality to capture maximum share and create brand recognition in Air Freshener market. The manufacturers indulge in maintaining transparency and allow food traceability to manage and mitigate risk and lowering the impact of recalls and lowering liability costs.

Market Segmentation

The Global Air Freshener Market is Segmented by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

With rising health consciousness among the consumers, aromatherapy market is experiencing great demand during the recent years. Air Freshener products such as air fresheners, candles or aerosols have vital application in aromatherapy. Hence, it is concluded that with the interconnection of both the markets and rising demand for aromatherapy, the demand for Air Freshener products will also increase. Air Freshener products are used in aromatherapy to make the consumers feel relaxed and fresh. Aromatherapy market is blooming and gaining momentum in various regions which is directly adding fuel to Air Freshener market.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding health & wellness, and their growing interest to adopt Air Freshener products over the conventional Air Freshener products is also considered to be a key factor in the growth of the global Air Freshener market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific Air Freshener market is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and rest of APAC. This is accredited to product innovations, increased adaption of enhanced products and expanding affluence. Changing and improving lifestyle and demographic factors, as well as increasing population in developing nations are driving demand for Air Freshener products in Asia Pacific. Among these, China is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. China is estimated to reach USD 765.01 million by the end of 2023. The country is projected to grow at a high growth rate of 3.19% during the review period of 2017-2023. However, India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

