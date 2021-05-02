Aircraft cabin comfort system Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Aircraft cabin comfort system: Introduction

With the growth of airline industry, the companies operating within are focused towards enhancing service offerings and customer experience during travel. Perception of any travelers in aircraft is to get best comfort journey. Moreover, manufacturers of commercial aircrafts constantly move towards improving the cabin system of an aircraft aesthetically as well as functionally. Cabin Systems in an aircraft include an array of advanced products. These products range include from composite panels, cabinetry, and plastic molding, to veneers and cabin management systems, in-flight entertainment, etc. To reduce heat and sound levels inside the aircraft the manufacturers are focused on using sophisticated exclusive materials, this is not just limited to insulation materials but also to other product types such as seats, lights, window glass, windshield etc. Cabin comfort has is emerging as a core service differentiating factor, and leading players are utilizing this opportunity to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Aircraft cabin comfort system: Market Dynamics

With the declining prices for air travel, there has been upsurge in annual number of passengers opting for air travel, this fact has resulted in increased air traffic which signifies the increasing competition in the airlines industry. This growth in airline industry is evident for the growth of aircraft deliveries, which in turn is anticipated to drive market growth for cabin control system. To enhance customer service, there has been demand for aircrafts with customized cabin, this create significant opportunities for the players in the global aircraft cabin comfort system market over the forecast period. The growth of the market is anticipated to remain in a direct co-relation with the growth of aircraft industry.

Manufacturing of cabin comfort system required high initial investment. Besides this there has also been upsurge in raw material costs. With increase in the number of orders placed by the airline carriers on the aircraft manufacturers, the tendency of generating undelivered backlogs has also increased.

Aircraft cabin comfort system: Segmentation

The global aircraft cabin comfort systems market can be segmented on the basis of fit type, aircraft type, product type and region

By Fit type, the market can be segmented as:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

By Aircraft type, the market can be segmented as:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

By cabin product type:

Seats

Lights

Windows and windshields

IFEC

Galley and monument

Lavatory

Aircraft cabin comfort system: Regional outlook

The growing demand for aircraft comfort system within different geographical locations varies based on the acceptance of air travel and presence of local airline carriers. Europe and North America regions standout among all from the perspective of wide body aircrafts which have been ordered on large numbers by the airline carriers currently based on these locations. North America and Europe region are also anticipated to remain a leading manufacturer of aircraft cabin comfort system. The players based in these regions are primarily focused towards product innovation and technological advancements so as to offer enhanced quality products with feasible prices. In the Middle East & Africa region especially in the GCC countries very large body aircrafts are very prevalent, hence biding well for the growth of aircraft comfort system market in this particular region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is also estimated to grow significantly in the upcoming years owing to high demand of aircrafts.

Aircraft cabin comfort system: Key players

Some prominent player of aircraft cabin comfort system market are

Luminary Air Group, LLC

Mecaer Aviation Group

Lantal Textiles AG

ViaSat Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Zodiac Aerospace

Hutchinson S.A.

Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

TE Connectivity Corporation

DPI Labs, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Astronics Corporation

