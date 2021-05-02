Aircraft leasing Market to 2027 explored in the latest research by key player AerCap Holdings N. V.  , Air Lease , Aviation Capital Group , Avolon , BBAM Aircraft Leasing and Management , BOC Aviation , Boeing Capital

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Aircraft leasing Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and the aircraft manufacturers. Over the past few decades, a lot of international and domestic airlines have adopted the aircraft leasing model in order to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts fleets. Aircraft leasing is of two types: wet leasing and dry leasing. Wet leasing aircraft are procured for shorter period whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major airlines generally lease the aircrafts from top aircraft manufacturers. There is complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global aircraft leasing market. Ireland has more than 50% of the total aircraft leasing companies.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rapidly growing aviation industry, construction of new airports, a growing number of international air travelers, increased frequency of cargo aircraft, low interest, and aircraft leasing rates, increased investment of the major players in leasing and procurement are few of the factors driving the growth of Aircraft leasing market.

Top Key Players of this Report

1. AerCap Holdings N. V.

2. Air Lease Corporation

3. Aviation Capital Group (ACG)

4. Avolon

5. BBAM Aircraft Leasing and Management

6. BOC Aviation

7. Boeing Capital Corporation

8. GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS)

9. ICBC Leasing

10. SMBC Aviation Capital

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aircraft leasing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the aircraft leasing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aircraft leasing market with detailed market segmentation by aircraft type, leasing type, and geography. The global aircraft leasing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft leasing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aircraft leasing market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type and leasing type. Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented as wide body and narrow body. Further, based on leasing type, the market is divided into wet leasing and dry leasing.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Aircraft leasing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Aircraft leasing market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Aircraft leasing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for aircraft leasing market.

