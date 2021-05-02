Airport Lighting Solutions Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Abacus Lighting, Acuity Brands, ADB Airfield, ATG Airports and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Airport Lighting Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Airport Lighting Solutions play an important role in creating a unique ambiance, improving aircraft movement and supporting other business operations at airports. Airport Lighting Solutions products include taxiway movement signs and obstruction lightings along with transformers and connector kits. Along with manufacturing and supplying airport lighting solutions, the companies in this market are continuously focusing on developing new products to ensure compliance and meet different requirements laid by companies undertaking projects.

The demand for smart lighting solutions will grow at a significant pace as they reduce energy consumption as compared to traditional light sources. This new market will grow at a notable rate as it helps airport owners in reducing carbon emissions as well as maintenance cost. The investors are looking to buy designed airport lighting solutions to build brand reputation by making airport attractive destinations and offering better passenger experience than competitors.

Abacus Lighting

Acuity Brands

ADB Airfield Solutions

Airport Lighting Specialists

ATG Airports Limited

Aviation Renewables

Carmanah Technologies Corp

Hella

Philips Lighting

The Airport Lighting Solutions market is gaining attention due to the increase in demand for airport light products globally for expansion as well as new construction. The growing number of air travelers and increased air cargo along with obsolete air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure will fuel the investments on Airport Lighting Solutions. Moreover, the vast applications of Airport Lighting Solutions in aircraft navigation, landing and safe movement are expected to further drive the growth rate in the coming years. Apart from achieving goals of operational cost reduction, improving operational efficiency, safety and sustainability, the Airport Lighting Solutions also play a key role in enhancing brand experience. The Asia-Pacific aviation industry is anticipated to witness highest level of investment in the coming years. As a result, China and India will be emerging as key players in the Airport Lighting Solutions market due to the growing number of air passengers. The major restraints to the market growth of Airport Lighting Solutions are economic slowdown in developed economies and airport regulations & lack of funds in the developing countries. One of the major challenges in the global Airport Lighting Solutions market will be developing products that can reduce energy cost of lights. The development of solar energy will be playing a key role in offsetting these factors expected to create a negative impact over the market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airport Beacon

Visual Glide Scope Indicator

Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI)

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)

Runway Lighting

Runway Edge Lighting

Taxiway Lighting

Obstruction Lighting

Market segment by Application, split into

Regional Airport

Airstrips

Military Sites

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Airport Lighting Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Airport Lighting Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



