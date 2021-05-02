ATM Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2020 with Top Key Players

ATM Market (Automatic Teller Machines Market) is expected to garner $21.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2015-2020. Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs), introduced in developed countries during the late 70s, were cash dispensers, helping customers conduct a wide array of financial transactions. A decade ago, ATM machines were mere cash dispensers through which customers could only withdraw cash and receive details of their bank accounts.

Large-scale installation of ATMs around the globe has increased the need for managed services. Therefore, several market players, such as NCR Corporation, Wincor Nixdorf, Fujitsu, and Diebold Incorporation, focus on capitalizing on the prevailing market opportunities by offering managed services for ATMs. ATM manufacturers and managed service providers are inclined towards white label ATMs and smart ATMs to provide secured ATM transactions and improve the efficiency of ATMs to facilitate faster transactions. In 2014, Fujitsu introduced a smart ATM in the European market, which facilitates operational efficiency. In August 2014, NCR Corporation, one of the leading global ATM manufacturers, partnered with ING-DiBa to provide enhanced security for performing financial transactions.

Increase in use of solar-powered ATM machines for reducing the operational cost of ATMs has boosted the growth of the market. Similarly, Brown label ATMs allow banks to focus on their core business, as the hardware and its lease is owned by third party vendors, whereas the cash management & network connectivity are managed by the bank, eventually reducing the operational cost of ATMs.

The world ATM market is exhibiting a progressive growth in developing countries. Solar ATMs, Smart ATMs among others, in emerging markets, are driving the growth of the ATM market. Additionally, numerous market players are collaborating with other companies to provide better services to customers while expanding their geographical horizons. Diebold for instance, launched the world’s first Smart ATM machine in Asia-Pacific region in 2013. Fujitsu, launched a Smart ATM for European retail banking, in 2014. Singapore is one of the first Asian countries to introduce Smart Gold ATMs which would dispense gold bars, coins, and ingots. Technological advancements are increasing across developed countries in order to meet consumer demands.

Key findings of the study:

The growth of world ATM market would primarily be driven by their increased installation in the markets of APAC and LAMEA, with LAMEA expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The market for Smart ATMs, followed by White label ATMs, is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market in terms of deployment and revenue generation

The report outlines the competitive scenario of the world ATM market and provides a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by the companies operating in the ATM market. Prominent companies profiled in this report are Diebold Incorporation, NCR Corporation, Fujitsu, Wincor Nixdorf, Euronet Worldwide Incorporation, Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, GRG Banking, Nautilus Hyosung, Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions, and Hess Cash Systems GmbH & Co.

