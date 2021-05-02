Auto Dimming Mirror Market Outlook to 2027 Top Leading Players Ficosa Internacional, SA, Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH, Gentex Corp

Auto Dimming Mirror Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Auto Dimming Mirror Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The auto dimming mirrors are also known as electrochromic or electronic chromic mirrors. These mirrors are designed to improve the night vision for the safety of the driver. Auto-dimming mirrors sense the light of the front or rear of a vehicle in dim lights and reduce the reflexibility of the mirror, ultimately reducing the glaze. Also, upon exposure of the mirror’s surface to sunlight or headlight, these mirrors lessen the discomfort and glare by automatically dimming in proportion to the intensity of light much like our eyeglass lenses.

The auto dimming mirror market is anticipated to witness symbolic growth in the forecast period owing to several driving factors such as growing incidences of night accidents due to blind spots and rising focus of the consumers towards safety and convenient features. Moreover, many OEMs are using this technology as differentiating products, which in turn is further expected to fuel the auto dimming mirror market. However, the use of cameras and other display-based technology is likely to affect the growth of the auto dimming mirror market. On the other hand, integration of advanced features such as navigation, infotainment offers lucrative opportunities for the players involved in the auto dimming mirror market during the forecast period.

The global auto dimming mirror market is segmented on the basis of type, function, fuel type and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as connected and non-connected. By function, the market is segmented into outer rear view and inside rear view. On the basis of the fuel type, the market is segmented as internal combustion engine, electric vehicle and others. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Auto Dimming Mirror Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting auto dimming mirror market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the auto dimming mirror market in these regions.

