Automotive Alternators Market 2019 By Component, Technology, Deployment, End-User, Regions, Segments and Forecast to 2027

The automotive alternators are used in modern automobiles for the purpose of charging the battery and powering the electrical system while its engine is running. Alternator constitutes one of the three major components of an automotive charging system, the other two being battery and voltage regulator. It is used to power up electrical components of the vehicle such as instrument panel, interior and exterior lights. Besides, it is very useful in emergency vehicles, such as police van and ambulances, which require high power.

Leading Automotive Alternators Market Players:

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Lucas Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPA)

Prestolite Electric Inc.

Remy International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

The “Global Automotive Alternators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive alternators market with detailed market segmentation by alternator type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive alternators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive alternators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive alternators market is segmented on the basis of alternator type and vehicle type. Based on alternator type, the market is segmented as salient pole and cylindrical rotor. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and medium & heavy commercial vehicles.

