Automotive Alternators Market Future Trends and Forecast to 2027: Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGa, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Lucas Industries

The automotive alternators are used in modern automobiles for the purpose of charging the battery and powering the electrical system while its engine is running. Alternator constitutes one of the three major components of an automotive charging system, the other two being battery and voltage regulator. It is used to power up electrical components of the vehicle such as instrument panel, interior and exterior lights. Besides, it is very useful in emergency vehicles, such as police van and ambulances, which require high power.

The automotive alternators market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the developing regions coupled with the rising per capita income. Moreover, the growing adoption of electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint is further expected to drive the growth of the automotive alternators market. Nonetheless, growing demands for luxury cars and hybrid vehicles offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the automotive alternators market during the forecast period.

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Lucas Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPA)

Prestolite Electric Inc.

Remy International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

The “Global Automotive Alternators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive alternators market with detailed market segmentation by alternator type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive alternators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive alternators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive alternators market is segmented on the basis of alternator type and vehicle type. Based on alternator type, the market is segmented as salient pole and cylindrical rotor. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and medium & heavy commercial vehicles.

Automotive Alternators Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Alternators Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Alternators Market in these regions.

