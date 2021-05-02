Baijiu Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Summary:

Introduction

ICRWorld’s Baijiu market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discuion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

Global Baijiu Market: Product Segment Analysis

Thick-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Others

High-alcohol

Low-alcohol

Global Baijiu Market: Application Segment Analysis

Corporate hospitality

Government Reception

Family dinner

Other

Global Baijiu Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The players mentioned in our report

Kweichow Moutai Group

Wuliangye

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Langjiu Group

Gujing Group

Shunxin Holdings

Fen Chiew Group

Baiyunbian Group

Yanghe Brewery

Xifeng Liquor

Hetao Group

Yingjia Group

Kouzi Liquor

Guojing Group

King’s Luck Brewery

Jingzhi Liquor

Red Star

Laobaigan

JNC Group

Golden Seed Winery

Yilite

Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor

Jinhui Liquor

Weiwei Group

Tuopai Shede

Xiangjiao Winery

Shanzhuang Group

Taishan Liquor

Gubeichun Group

Shuijingfang Group

Jiugui Liquor

Huangtai Liquor

