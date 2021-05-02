Banana Flakes Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis | Bata Food (Bardakci Group), Diana Group (Symrise), Ingredients Inc., JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG, Orchard Valley Foods Limited, P&G Food Industries, Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH, Top Line Foods Ltd.

Banana flakes are produced from organic or ripened bananas such that they retain the nutritional value as well as the taste of the original fruit. The process includes multiple steps such as cleaning, peeling, maceration, milling, deseeding and pasteurization before dehydration after which they are sifted, filled and packed. Banana flakes contain only 3% water and hence concentrated with nutrients. These are an ideal snack option and a rich source of potassium, manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C and dietary fiber. Also, banana flakes are gluten-free, aid digestion and help beat gastrointestinal issues.

The “Global Banana Flakes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of banana flakes market with detailed market segmentation nature, application, distribution channel and geography. The global banana flakes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading banana flakes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key banana flakes companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global banana flakes market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as household, food industry, beverages and others. By food industry, the market is further sub segmented as infant nutrition, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified as direct and indirect. The indirect distribution channel is sub segmented as supermarket and hypermarket, specialty store, e-retailers and others.

MARKET PLAYERS

Bata Food (Bardakci Group)

Diana Group (Symrise)

Ingredients Inc.

THOMS GmbH & Co. KG

Orchard Valley Foods Limited

P&G Food Industries

Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH

Top Line Foods Ltd.

Van Drunen Farms

Z Natural Foods, LLC.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global banana flakes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The banana flakes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting banana flakes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the banana flakes market in these regions.

