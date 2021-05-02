Building and Construction Plastic Market will Witness a Robust Growth through 2025

Building and construction plastic is a plastic polymer that is treated chemically to obtain products for the construction industry. They are used for several purposes, such as flooring, cladding & roof membranes, cables, flooring & wallcovering, insulation, piping, and window & door panels. Moreover, various forms of plastic composites such as wood plastic composite (WPC), luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), and stone plastic composite (SPC) are a less expensive and durable substitute to another form of flooring solution. The Global Building And Construction Plastic Market was valued at $57,908.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $104,507 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Building and construction plastics are the key factors that make the infrastructure stronger, lighter, and sustainable. These are used for various purposes such as roofing, insulation, waterproofing, reinforcement, and others. There is an increase in demand for the material, owing to a rise in construction projects across different regions of the world. In addition, these plastics help enhance the beauty of the project at a low cost; hence, expected to propel the growth of the building and construction plastics market.

The features of a building and construction plastics such as non-corrosive, extremely durable, and available at an economical rate drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, a rise in investment in interior designing of residential as well as commercial properties fuels the growth of the global market. However, the threat of substitute products, such as wood and others, is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, technological advances such as the use of thermoplastic and thermosetting plastic in sanitary equipment, piping, and shuttering along with applications of bio-based and biodegradable plastics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global building and construction plastic market.

Download Sample [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2504

Building and construction plastic is a polymer that makes the infrastructure stronger, lighter, and sustainable. They are used for various purposes such as roofing, insulation, waterproofing, reinforcement, and others. Therefore, there is an increase in demand of the building and construction plastic due to rise in construction projects globally. In addition, these plastics help enhance the beauty of the project at a low cost; hence, expected to propel the growth of the global building and construction plastic market. However, inability of some building and construction plastics to withstand cold conditions, softening at higher temperatures and weakening & formation of fading appearances due to exposure to UV rays hamper the market growth.

Key Findings of the Building and Construction Plastics Market:

Based on application, the piping segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2017, and LAMEA is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.

The thermoplastics segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to grow at the rate of 7.7%.

In Asia-Pacific, China accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

Ask For Discounts:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2504

The key players profiled in this report include DSM, BASF, Chem Philips, DowDuPont Inc., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Lanxess, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, and Solvay.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com