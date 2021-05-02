Carbon Fiber Composite Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Carbon Fiber Composite Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Carbon Fiber Composite” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Carbon Fiber Composite report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Carbon fiber composites pose high stiffness, high chemical resistance, high tensile strength, and tolerant to excessive heat. They are recognized as clean energy technologies as it leads to energy reductions through fuel savings. Manufacturers are now concentrating on developing more advanced production technologies, so as to reduce the manufacturing and assembly costs and to meet the growing demand from several industries.

Global Carbon Fiber Composite market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber Composite.

This report researches the worldwide Carbon Fiber Composite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Carbon Fiber Composite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Aeron Composite

Taekwang Industrial

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries

Hindoostan Composite Solutions

SGL Group

Teijin Limited

Carbon Fiber Composite Breakdown Data by Type

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fibers

Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Composite Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Wind Energy

Marine

Rail Industry

Oil & Gas

Civil Engineering

Electronics and Electricals

Other Applications



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Fiber Composite :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The chemical industry is an extremely vital component of the developing global economy and is the backbone of the agricultural and industrial development of many countries. By providing raw materials for a wide range of industries such as paint, textile, paper, pharmaceutical, soap, detergent, and agrochemical, the industry has grown tremendously. This has led to the establishment of the position of the chemical industry as an essential part of contemporary life and can be found contributing to the development of human society in almost all domains.

The consumption of chemicals is rising at an increased pace globally, indicating that potential demand is yet to be accomplished. The primary raw materials used for the manufacture of the chemicals typically are natural gas, toluene, benzene, xylene, ethylene, propylene, phosphorus, common salt, sulphur, to name a few. The production in the industry is carried out on the basis of exploitation of chemical processes such as chemical reactions and refining approaches to convert raw materials into different products as per the required application. These products range in the chemical sector encompasses benzene, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, ceramics, polymers and rubber, oleochemicals, fragrances, explosives, and flavors.

The chemical industry is made up of numerous companies that manufacture a wide range of chemicals. As a result, the industry has established itself as a central factor contributing to the modern world economy, and this is helping to promote agriculture and enhance the food self-sufficiency of all the countries around the world. Over the past few decades, major growth in the volume of the material has been observed in petrochemical-based plastics, and in terms of returns, it has been in pharmaceuticals. The market is expected to demonstrate strong market penetration in countries especially in commodity chemicals, as overall production had shifted from commodity chemicals to fine and specialty chemicals, and in the coming years, it is expected to shift towards life sciences. The chemical industry has also expanded its role from the manufacturing of products such as cellphone, solar panels producing carbon-free energy, LED lights providing efficient lighting to fulfilling basic needs and increasing quality of life as well.



