Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Growth Analysis 2019

Cloth adhesive tapesÂ is made from staple fibre and suitable for packaging heavy products.

TheÂ tapeÂ isÂ useful for various purposes such as bandages, sealing walls, electrical and plumbing tasks and so on.

Cloth tapes are easily available in specialty and hardware stores. While most cloth tapes come with adhesives, pressure-sensitive cloth tapes are also available which are used for special purposes without leaving a trace of any glue residue while holding the things together.

Global Cloth Adhesive Tape market size will increase to 1690 Million US$ by 2025, from 1210 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cloth Adhesive Tape.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

Cloth Adhesive Tape Breakdown Data by Type

Solvent Based

Rubber Based

Other

Cloth Adhesive Tape Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Health and Hygiene

Others

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Cloth Adhesive Tape market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Cloth Adhesive Tape market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cloth Adhesive Tape companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Cloth Adhesive Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloth Adhesive Tape :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Cloth Adhesive Tape market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

