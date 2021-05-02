Cloud microservices Market Trends 2019 and Industry Forecast 2023

The report on the Global Cloud microservices Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Microservices enable the enterprises and software developers to managen buisiness operations from a self-contained individual service units. The major factors that contribute towards the growth of cloud microservices is due to increasing adoption of private cloud services for high security of data, and need for streaminling business operations, reducing the cost of IT deployment. However, the lack of expertise, and lack of proper infrastructure is refraining the market to grow.

Key Players

The key players in the cloud microservices market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— Amazon Web Services (US), CA Technologies, IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Salesforce.com Inc (US), Infosys Limited (India), Oracle Corporation (US), Syntel (US), SmartBear Software (US), and Software AG (Germany). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the cloud microservices market. These include Contino (UK), CoScale (Belgium), Idexcel (US), Kontena (Finland), Macaw (US), Marlabs (US), Netifi (US), NGINX (US), OpenLegacy (US), Pivotal Software (US), RapidValue Solutions (US), RoboMQ (US), TCS (India), Unifyed (US), and Weaveworks (UK) and others.

Regional Analysis

The Cloud microservices Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of cloud microservices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned above, North America is expected to be the leading region in the cloud microservices market. This growth can be attributed owing to the increasing demand of low-cost cloud infrastructure development and growing use of software services among small and medium enterprises. Moreover, owing to the presence of various major players operating in this market in the US and Canada contribute to the growth of this market.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to the fastest growing region in cloud microservices market followed by Europe. This growth can be attributed to many large enterprises that are min demand to streamline their daily business tasks over a cloud into microservices to increase the operational efficiency. This also helps these enterprises to churn out the services art low cost. It is also noted that India and China are moving towards becoming the hub for IT services.

