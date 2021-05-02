Coconut Milk Products Market 2019 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2027

Coconut is among the most important commercial crops in tropical areas and is known to provide a wholesome and nutritious source of water, milk, oil and meat. Coconut milk is a key source of plant-based milk and beverages and vegan substitute for cow milk. It is obtained by the manual or mechanical extraction of comminuted coconut meat. It is highly suitable for those who suffer from lactose intolerance. Coconut milk varies in consistency depending upon the application and the end-product. Coconut milk products include full fat coconut milk, lite coconut milk, coconut milk powders, coconut cream and refrigerated coconut milk.

The “Global Coconut Milk Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of coconut milk products market with detailed market segmentation by nature, product type, end-use, distribution channel and geography. The global coconut milk products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coconut milk products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key coconut milk products companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global coconut milk products market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, end-use and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. The market on the basis of the product type, is classified as coconut cream, coconut milk powder and others. By end-use, the market is segmented as food & beverage processing, cosmetics & personal care, functional food & dietary supplements, foodservices, household and others. The market by distribution channel is segmented as hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, small groceries, online retail and others.

KEY PLAYERS

Danone S.A.

Goya Foods, Inc.

GraceKennedy Limited

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

Sambu Group

Thai Agri Food Plc.

Thai Coconut Public Company Limited

Thep Phadungphon Coconut Co., Ltd.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global coconut milk products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The coconut milk products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting coconut milk products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the coconut milk products market in these regions.

