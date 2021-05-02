Colposcopy Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Treatments, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

The Global Colposcopy Market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the global colposcopy market is expected to register a CAGR of ~6.8% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

A colposcope is basically a surgical instrument similar to an electric microscope with a source of light that allows gynecologists to examine the vagina and cervix more clearly and under proper magnification. The rising prevalence of cervical cancer around the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of the colposcopy market.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, cervical cancer is the second most reason for the death of women worldwide. Currently, awareness programmes are conducted by numerous NGOs focusing on health-related issues in women such as cervical cancer which will increase the demand for colposcopes.

Despite these drivers, factors such as high installation cost of this device and lack of skilled clinical users to operate colposcopes are likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Carl Zeiss

Olympus Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Philips Healthcare

CooperSurgical

McKesson Corporation

DYSIS Medical

Atmos

Alliton

Seliga Microscopes

Karl Kaps

Bovie Medical

Segmentation

The global colposcopy market is segmented on the basis of instrument type, instrument portability, application, and end-users.

On the basis of instrument type, the market is classified into optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes.

On the basis of instrument portability, the market is classified into portable, fixed, and handheld.

On the basis of application, the market is classified as cervical cancer screening, physical examinations, and others.

On the basis of magnification type, the market is classified into fixed magnification and variable magnification

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American colposcopy market is further segmented into North America and South America. North America is further classified as the US and Canada.

The European colposcopy market is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Western Europe.

The colposcopy market in Asia-Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, India, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The Middle Eastern and African colposcopy market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market owing to the increasing cases of cervical cancer in the region, growing demand for cervical cancer screening, and rising healthcare expenditure in Asian countries. Additionally, according to a study published in the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, every year cervical cancer kills more than 250000 women, and 85% of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, the rapid development of economies and increasing healthcare expenditure have fuelled the growth of the market.

The Americas is likely to dominate the global colposcopy market owing to technological advancements in colposcopes such as high-quality video and improved accuracy in detection. For instance, the American Cancer Society in 2018, estimated about 13,240 new cases of invasive cervical cancer to be diagnosed in the US with nearly 4,170 women dying from cervical cancer. Furthermore, continuous development of advanced colposcopy by manufacturers in the region contributes to the market growth.

Europe is likely to hold the second position in the global colposcopy market. It is expected that the favorable reimbursement scenario is responsible for the ambient growth in this region. Additionally, according to the Cancer Research UK in 2017, more than 3000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in the UK each year.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the lowest market share in the global colposcopy market owing to the lack of awareness regarding cervical cancer in the MEA region.

