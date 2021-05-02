Commodity Plastics Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2027 Key Players: BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS AG,LG Chem, Ltd.

The commodity plastics refer to plastics used in large volume for regular household applications. These plastics find use in a wide range of applications such as clothing, trash containers, disposables, packaging film, and others. Commodity plastics are not used in critical service environments and therefore, do not require high mechanical strength. Therefore, these plastics are relatively inexpensive and exhibit lower mechanical properties than engineered plastics.

Major Commodity Plastics market Players:

BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS AG,LG Chem, Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Sinopec Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Company

The global commodity plastics market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, building & construction, textile, medical & pharmaceutical, and others.

The global commodity plastics market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, building & construction, textile, medical & pharmaceutical, and others.

The commodity plastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

