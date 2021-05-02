Compounding Pharmacy Market 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Compounding Pharmacy Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Compounding Pharmacy Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The traditional role of compounding pharmacies is to make drugs prescribed by doctors for specific patients with needs that can’t be met by commercially available drugs. For example:
A young child may need a small, liquid dose of a drug made only in adult-dosage tablets.
A person may be allergic to one of the ingredients in the commercial version of a drug.
A compounding pharmacy would make the proper dosage and form of the drug without any offending ingredients.
Compounded medications are made based on a practitioner’s prescription in which individual ingredients are mixed together in the exact strength and dosage form required by the patient. This method allows the compounding pharmacist to work with the patient and the prescriber to customize a medication to meet the patient’s specific needs.
The classification of Compounding Pharmacy includes pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA), pharmaceutical application alteration (PAA), currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing (CUPM), pharmaceutical dosage alteration (PDA) and specialized animal pharmaceutical manufacturing (SAPM), the proportion of Pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA) in 2017 is about 34%.
Compounding Pharmacy is widely used for consumers aged 18 and younger, consumers aged 19 to 44, consumers aged 45 to 64, consumers aged 65 and older. The most proportion of compounding pharmacy is consumers aged 45 to 64, and the proportion in 2017 is 40.7%.
North America is the largest market for compounding pharmacy, with a market share nearly 57% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the consumption market share of 25%.
Market competition is not intense Fagron, Wedgewood Pharma, CAPS, Fresenius Kabi, Advanced Pharma, PharMEDium Services are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.
In 2018, the global Compounding Pharmacy market size was 10300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Compounding Pharmacy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Compounding Pharmacy development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Fagron
Wedgewood Pharmacy
CAPS
Fresenius Kabi
Advanced Pharma
PharMEDium Services
Cantrell Drug
Dougherty’s Pharmacy
Institutional Pharmacy Solutions
Lorraine’s Pharmacy
Triangle Compounding Pharmacy
Village Compounding Pharmacy
Olympia Pharmacy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)
Pharmaceutical Application Alteration (PAA)
Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)
Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)
Specialized Animal Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (SAPM)
Market segment by Application, split into
18 and Younger
19 to 44
45 to 64
65 and Older
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Compounding Pharmacy Manufacturers
Compounding Pharmacy Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Compounding Pharmacy Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
