Crashworthy Aircraft Seats Market – Growth, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2023

Global Crashworthy Aircraft Seats Market Report Information by Type (Crew, Passenger, Others), End-User (Commercial, Military), Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), & Region – Forecast till 2023

The crashworthy aircraft seats market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

The increased need for lightweight seat design will enable manufacturers to offer new growth opportunities to the market players. However, there are some shortcomings, such as the high cost and increased seat weight, which will restrain the growth of this market. The market for crashworthy aircraft seats is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The crashworthy aircraft seats are designed to absorb energy and provide restraint system for passenger safety. It has tremendous potential in commercial and military applications in both domestic and international markets. The technology advancement in passenger safety has led to the increasing demand for the development of crashworthy aircraft seat systems.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The increased investment in modern aircraft will boost the market in North America. A large number of commercial aircraft operation will boost the market in Europe.

Meanwhile, in the year 2018, BAE Systems signed a contract with U.S. Air Force to provide crashworthy seats for C-l30 aircraft. In the year 2013, Israel Aerospace Industries signed a contract with Bell Helicopter to provide crashworthy passenger seats for the latter’s 525 Relentless helicopters. Furthermore, in the year 2014, Safe Inc. signed a contract with the U.S. Army to provide innovative troop seat restraint systems in military rotorcraft.. These are the few examples of the contracts which have boosted the market growth.

The scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Crashworthy Aircraft Seats Market, tracking five market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the crashworthy aircraft seats market by its type, end-user, platform, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in the crashworthy aircraft seats market are Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K), Martin-Baker Aircraft Co Ltd (U.K), T-Kalıp San. Ve Tic. A.Ş. (Turkey), East/West Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Safe, Inc. (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), and UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.)

