Current Trends and Future Estimations of the Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market

The industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is the network of distributed sensing platform with wireless communication. IWSN is positioned in remote areas, and uses wireless technology to transmit signals to the control room. Furthermore, the system can be controlled, troubleshot, and monitored remotely. Moreover, it is majorly used for process & control monitoring and data processing.

Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market by Sensor, Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,“ the global industrial wireless sensor network market was valued at $573 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,200 millionby 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Presently, North America dominates the industrial wireless sensor network market. However, China is expected to register the highest growth in Asia-Pacific by 2023. Moreover, the UK is anticipated led the overall market in the European region in 2023. Presently, the U.S. dominates the North American market.

Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor technology has driven the market growth. Furthermore, low cost and easy deployment of industrial wireless sensor network fuel the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy concerns are expected restrain the growth of the market.

Surge in Popularity of Industrial Wireless Sensor Network

Industrial wireless sensor technology has gained traction over recent years, as it enables enterprises to monitor and control various parameters such as temperature, vibration, pressure, and others remotely which reduce time and cost. Furthermore, increase in need to improve process efficiencies and to meet corporate financial objectives is fueling the demand for low-cost industrial automation systems such as industrial wireless sensor networks. In addition, these systems provide multiple benefits over traditional wired industrial monitoring and control systems such as rapid development, flexibility, self-organization, and intelligent processing capability. Moreover, the significant role played by them in creating reliable and self-healing system that responds to real-time events with appropriate actions is fueling the growth of the market.

In 2016, the Wi-Fi segment dominated the global industrial wireless sensor network market, in terms of revenue. However, based on sensor type, others sensor segment led the global market, followed by flow sensor in 2016.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Oil & gas generated the highest revenue in 2016.

In 2016, the Wi-Fi segment accounted for the highest revenue in the industrial wireless sensor network.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest revenue in 2023.

The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Siemens AG, Endress+Hau

