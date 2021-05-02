Data Center Life Cycle Services Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Industry Trends, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Data Center Life Cycle Services Market Scenario:

Data center life cycle services facilitates the activities that support the projects and operation of a data center, which provides processing, storage, networking, management and the distribution of data within an enterprise. They are of two categories namely, services provided to a data center and services provided from a data center.

Major factors driving the data center life cycle services market are reduction of costs by eliminating manual checks of servers and other data center assets. It also provides increased efficiency and productivity, and decreased human efforts. The growing data and storage requirement increases the associated data center assets and costs. In order to minimize the cost associated with the operations of data centers and to maximize profits, various organizations are developing more scalable and efficient data center management solutions.

Data Center Life Cycle Services Market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, data center type, service and vertical. The component segment comprises of hardware and software components. Out of which the software segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to more and more professionals gaining control of their data centers.

The global data center life cycle services market is expected to grow at approx. USD 7 Billion by 2023, at 15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3872

Major Key Players:

Schneider Electric (France)

HP (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Vertiv (U.S.),

Nlyte Software (U.S.)

Optimum Path, Inc. (U.S.)

Raritan (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

FieldView Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Study Objectives of Data Center Life Cycle Services Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the data center life cycle services market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of component, deployment, data center type, service and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for data center life cycle services market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the data center life cycle services market.

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/data-center-life-cycle-services-market

Segments:

Data center life cycle services market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Data Center Type

Mid-Size Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

By Service

Managed Services

Cloud Services

Professional Services

IT Asset Disposition Services

Integration Services

Others

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of data center life cycle services market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in data center life cycle services market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and well established infrastructure in that region.



Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology providers

Datacenter operators

Infrastructure providers

Managed service providers

Cloud and life cycle services companies

Data center solution vendors

Support infrastructure equipment providers

System integrators

Cloud storage providers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

Continued…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-life-cycle-services-market-3872

List of Tables

Table 1 Data Center Life Cycle Services Market, By Component

Table 2 Data Center Life Cycle Services Market, By Deployment

Table 3 Data Center Life Cycle Services Market, By Data Center Type

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Data Center Life Cycle Services Market, By Component (%)

Figure 3 Data Center Life Cycle Services Market, By Deployment (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]