DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market worth US$ 22716.9 Million and Grow with a Significant CAGR of 21.7% During 2018-2025 | Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. Key factors driving the growth of DNA next generation sequencing market are, increase in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the DNA next generation sequencing market by product, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall DNA next generation sequencing market.

Some of the Leading Key Players Profiling Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, PerkinElmer, Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. and Macrogen Inc

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates DNA next generation sequencing market dynamics effecting the DNA next generation sequencing market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The company players are indulged into development of novel and innovative products to cater the demands of users in the DNA next generation sequencing market. For instance, in December, 2018, Illumina, Inc. launched new high-density genotyping array, the Infinium Global Diversity Array. This new array was developed through All of Us Research Program. The array allows the program to complete genotyping and sequencing for all 1 million or more people who participate in the program.

The market for DNA next generation sequencing is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, declining price of sequencing, technological advancements in sequencing and increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, usage of NSG in biomarker discovery & precision medicine is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market in the coming years.

The report segments the global DNA next generation sequencing market as follows:

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Product

Consumables

Services

Platform

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other Applications

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

Global DNA next generation sequencing Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

