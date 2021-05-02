Explosion Proof Equipment Market to Witness Major Growth in Coming Years

Explosion proof equipment market is estimated to reach $8,217 million, registering a significant CAGR of 9.3% during 2016 to 2022. North America is expected to dominate the global market throughout the analysis period, registering a notable CAGR of 8.4%. Explosion protection equipment are used in different industry verticals to prevent ignition from dangerous substances that could lead to explosion.

The explosion-prone industries based out in North America need to comply with the NEC standard, which defines the design and development of equipment on the basis of class, division, and group system. Similarly, ATEX or IEC standards are followed in Europe, which segregates an area on the basis of zone. These systems follow a similar modus operandi, and demarcate hazardous areas that are prone to explosive materials apart from assigning the category of equipment that need to be used in such locations. An ATEX-compatible HVAC system offered by Intertek ensures high safety of labor and automatic climate control system. The system is best suited for oil & gas refineries, petrochemical, and manufacturing plants, as it regulates the atmospheric pressure to prevent the entry of dust or gas.

Top Investment Pockets of Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market

The following graph exhibits the growth potential of various industry verticals equipped with explosion proof equipment. These include oil & gas, marine, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, mining, and food processing, among others. As illustrated in the graph, the market is predominantly driven by oil & gas industry, which had the maximum share in 2014‐2015. However, manufacturing industry is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Industrial automated products, such as media converters, managed & unmanaged Ethernet switches, industrial monitors, programmable automation controllers (PACs), and automation computers are designed and installed to prevent accidental explosion in harsh conditions. Therefore, automation systems contributed more than 17% share of total revenue in 2015, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America generated the maximum revenue in the global market, accounting for over 31% share in 2015, owing to high adoption and production of ignition-proof automated solutions. However, the adoption of explosion-resistant devices in the Middle East has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to the abundance of oil refineries in the region. Moreover, the use of cost-effective equipment in LAMEA region would create lucrative opportunities for the market. The region is expected to witness a notable growth with a prominent CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Explosion Proof Equipment Market:

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during 2016 to 2022.

Oil & gas industry, being one of the most hazardous sectors, witnessed significant growth in 2014, and is anticipated to dominate the global market growing at the highest CAGR of 10.3%.

Explosion prevention segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global market, accounting for around 46% share in the year 2014, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The automation system segment is expected to reach a substantial revenue of $1,598 million by 2022 due to the high cost of explosion proof automated products.

The key market players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Inc., R. Stahl AG, BARTEC Group, Adalet, Siemens AG, Intertek Group Plc, Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH, and Cooper Industries (Eaton).

