Fiber Optic Connector Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Fiber Optic Connector Market Research Report Analysis by Type (Lucent Connector), Application (Datacenter, Telecommunication, Inter-Building, Security Systems), Industries (Automotive, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics) by Forecast Till 2023 The global fiber optic connector market is expected to reach USD 5 billion at a CAGR of over 8% by the end of the forecast period to 2018-2023

Global Fiber Optic Connector Market Overview

Fiber optic connectors market are used to dismiss the ends of an optical fiber with a minimal loss of light. It enables quicker connection and disconnection as compared to splicing. The connectors are used to mechanically couple and align the core fibers and allow efficient transfer of light. At the same time, connectors are used for higher reliability, higher return loss, and lower insertion loss. The structure of connectors consists of cable, ferrules, the connector body, and a coupling device. A fiber optic connector is also used for termination of cables. In all, 100 different types of Fiber Optic Connectors Market have been introduced in the market.

With a rise in online and offline connectivity, supporting infrastructural technologies are witnessing a proliferation in advancement and innovation. Outdating traditional physical connectivity methods have paved the way for speedy emergence of the fiber optic connectors market in the market due to efficient data transfer rates with high bandwidths. According to the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global fiber optic connector market is estimated to garner a robust CAGR of 8% during the assessment period. Some of the factors contributing to such growth include the growing 5G network commercialization, rapid penetration of internet in emerging economies, and the advent of better network connectivity supported by government initiatives.

In addition, increasing density of end devices connected to a single network is likely to pose a challenge for telecom providers, pushing them to maximize investments in optimizing the capacity of existing markets; further driving the need for fiber optics and fiber optic connectors market. In contrast, the rapid adoption of wireless IoT devices is expected to hinder the market growth for fiber optic connectors market during the forecast period. High data security needs in defense and aerospace sectors are likely to push the demand for fiber optic connectors market as they provide better-integrated security, higher bandwidth capabilities, as well as, interference immunity.

Fiber Optic Connector Market Key Players

Some of the noteworthy players in the fiber optic connectors market, as reported by Market Research Future (MRFR) include Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), Arris Group Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Corning Cable Systems LLC (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Amphenol Aerospace (U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Fiber Optic Connector Market Segmentation

The fiber optic connector market has been segmented by type, application, and industries by Market Research Future in its latest report. By type, the fiber optic connector market is segmented into the lucent connector, straight tip, master unit, multi-fiber, fiber connector, multi-fiber termination push on/pull off, sub-multi-assembly, subscriber connector, and fiber distributed data interface. By application, the fiber optic connector market has been segmented into datacenter, inter-building, security systems, telecommunication, and community antenna television. The industry segment consists of IT & telecommunication, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The fiber optic connector market is spanned across regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is estimated to register lucrative growth owing to rapid development in the IT and telecommunications industry in the APAC. North America is anticipated to direct the global fiber optic connector market and hold the biggest market share and is followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The latent demand for fiber optic cables and connectors in data centers for cloud computing, video, and virtualization are prognosticated to propel growth in fiber optic connector market in North America. Furthermore, rising demand for fiber optic connectors in defense sectors is proliferating growth in the fiber optic connector market in North America.

Industry Update

March 2019: CommScope has agreed to license the LC fiber-optic adapters portfolio to AFL Telecommunications. These adapters are designed to fit within an SC footprint, doubling the density of an SC-designed interface port effectively.

March 2019: 3M launched its Expanded Beam Optical Connector System at OFC 2019 in San Diego. The Expanded Beam Optical Ferrule reduces sensitivity to dust and improves signal integrity by using a non-contact optical coupling in combination with the connector design.

