Fire Protection System Market Growth, Trend, Insights, Revenue Status & Forecast

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Fire Protection System Market – By Product Type (Detectors, Sprinklers, Extinguishers, Alarms, Others) By Technology (Active, Passive) By End Use (Educational Institutions, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Power, Governmental, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation and Logistics, Others (Telecom & IT, Public Utilities and Media) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Fire Protection System Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global fire protection system market is expected to mask a notable CAGR of 10.1% during the projected period. Strong building fire safety regulations across all countries is likely to emerge as a major driving factor of global fire protection system market during projected period. Apart from this, increasing construction activities across the globe is resulting in rise in number of buildings. Further, growing infrastructure development across the globe is expected to bolster the growth of market in upcoming years

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of fire protection system market with respect to following sub-markets

By Technology

– Active

– Passive

By Product Type

– Detectors

– Sprinklers

– Extinguishers

– Alarms

– Others

By End Use

– Educational Institutions

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Consumer Goods and Retail

– Energy and Power

– Governmental

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Oil and Gas

– Mining

– Transportation and Logistics

– Others (Telecom & IT, Public Utilities and Media)

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– APi Group, Inc.

– VFP Fire Systems, Inc.

– Gentex Corporation

– Honeywell

– Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

– Hochiki Europe, LLC

– Tyco Fire Products LP

– VT MAK

– Consilium AB

– MARIOFF CORPORATION

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities)

