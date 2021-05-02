Flexible Insulation Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Top Companies Atlas Roofing Corporation, Basf, Bayer Ag, Cellofoam North America, Certainteed, Dow Building Solutions and Others Forecasts 2027

Flexible insulation is the combination of different compound’s which can stop the flow of heat and thermal energy. Flexible insulation can be categorized into three types, fibrous, cellular, and granular insulation. It can be used in various industrial and non-industrial purposes such as the production of boards, blanket, pipe covering, etc. Moreover, it possesses some essential characteristics such as resistant to ultraviolet rays, resistant from fungal and bacterial growth, sound absorption, flame retardant, etc.

The Global Flexible Insulation Market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for insulation on commercial buildings for sustainability of the construction industry. Furthermore, Increasing demand from OEM industries is also a key driver for flexible insulation market. However, the increase of environmental hazards and adverse carbon footprints is projected to hinder the growth of flexible insulation market. Likewise, the addition of importance of energy conservation may provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future.

The global flexible insulation market is segmented on the basis of materials, insulation type, and applications. On the basis of material, the flexible insulation market is segmented into, fiberglass, elastomer, aerogel, and cross linked polyethylene. On the basis of insulation type, the market is bifurcated into, thermal, acoustic, and electrical. Based on applications, the global flexible insulation market is segmented into, residential construction, non-residential construction, industrial, hvac and oem.

Companies Mentioned: Atlas Roofing Corporation, Basf, Bayer Ag, Cellofoam North America, Certainteed, Dow Building Solutions, Gaf Materials Corp., Knauf Gips Kg, Nova Chemicals Corp., Owens Corning Corp.

