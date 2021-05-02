Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

The global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance market to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during (2019-2027) to reach $ 15.3 Billion by 2027 from $ 9.1 Billion in 2018.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future. The synchronized EU control system is applied to all the EU member countries. Health protection is a motive of all the EU laws and rules in the agriculture, food production, and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, food hygiene legislation is mandatory to be followed by varied food & beverage industries. The entire food safety and hygiene compliance market is growing exponentially in which government has made it mandatory for the food operators to comply with all regulations.

High use of social media in food safety industry

In a current scenario, the consumer demands for safe and least-processed food. Whereas, consumers are not completely aware of food safety and hygiene practices. Social media play a pivotal role in improving the sources of information and it provides the food industry a platform to educate consumers about the correct practices. Also, the information about any foodborne outbreaks or illness due to any particular product is rapidly spread due to the availability of social media. Continuous expansion in the role of social media in food safety is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in food safety and hygiene compliance market.

Global Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Key Company Profiles:

AsureQuality Limited

Dicentra

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corporation

PathSensors

rfxcel CORP.

SafetyChain Software, Inc.

Market Insights:

Strict framework of food compliances

The different regulations in food production and safety majorly include laws associated with packaging & labeling, licensing registration & health and sanitary permits, and other licenses. These laws ensure that food must comply with the law and regulations in order to meet the country’s sanitary requirements and gain market access. In some countries, laws also govern food composition and quality standards. The food safety regulations are the major factor boosting the growth of food safety and hygiene compliance market.

Product Insights

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market by type is segmented into personal hygiene, facility hygiene, and food safety monitoring. The type segment is led by facility hygiene segment, later followed by personal hygiene and food safety monitoring. Employees/workers are subjected to wear protective clothes, ensure cleanliness of surrounding to comply with the standards set in the food industry.

Application Insights

The food safety and hygiene compliance market by end user is segmented into full-service, restaurants, quick service restaurants, grocery/ retailers. With an introduction of advanced technologies such as Bluetooth temperature sensors, optimizing scheduling software, virtual reality onboarding, digital inventory tracking, automated purchasing tool, kiosks, and digital table, are capable of transforming restaurants and its services. The segment is led by full-service restaurants. Highly equipped and featured full-service restaurateurs’ looks ahead for POS upgrades such as PCI compliance, inventory management, and monthly software updates.

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global food safety and hygiene compliance market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2018: Neogen acquired the assets of Livestock Genetic Services, LLC. The acquisition of Livestock Genetic Services (LGS) enhances Neogen’s in-house genetic evaluation capabilities, and complements the company’s unparalleled global network of animal genomics laboratories. LGS has been a long-time strategic partner of Neogen’s genomics business.

2018: The Acheson Group (TAG) and SafetyChain Software stated about the introduction of TAG Risk Assessment Tool. The tool is presented on the robust SaaS quality management platform of SafetyChain Software. The tool offers food & beverage companies a sustainable and effective approach for managing risk in its supply chain.

2018: Intertek launched a third-party brand audit solution to effectively manage a company’s reputation by providing a 360° view of the organisations’ sites, ranging from e-reputation to health and safety. Intertek’s 360° Brand Assurance solution is suitable for all industries including food establishments such as bakeries, restaurants, hotels, catering, fast food chains, coffee shops, e-commerce, and retail and luxury stores.

GLOBAL FOOD SAFETY AND HYGIENE COMPLIANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Type

Personal Hygiene

Facility Hygiene

Food Safety Monitoring

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Full-Service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Grocery/ Retailers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Netherlands Spain UK Finland Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Chile Rest of SAM



