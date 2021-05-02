Genomics Market Projected to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 10.8% and to Cross US$ 32,995.3 Million by 2025 with Prominent Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories and others

The genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics is aimed to understand the architecture of the genome which is comprised of the deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA), ribo nucleic acid (RNA) and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the genomics market by technology, product & services, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Some of the Leading Key Players Profiling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, and GE Healthcare

Genomics Market research includes primary research alongside the comprehensive investigation of subjective as well as quantitative perspectives by different industry specialists, key supposition pioneers to gain the more profound understanding of the market and industry execution. The report gives the reasonable picture of the current market situation which incorporates authentic and anticipated market estimate in terms of esteem and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic factors in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting genomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key genomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Genomics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Product & Services, Application and End User’. The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global genomics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for genomics is expected to grow as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies, technological advancements in genomics are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the technologies of genomics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Global Genomics Market – By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Global Genomics Market – By Product & Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

Global Genomics Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Global Genomics Market – By End User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

