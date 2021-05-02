Global Bitumen Additives Market Annual CAGR Analysis Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Bitumen Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Bitumen additives are widely utilized in order to improve the performance of the bitumen in various situations. Bitumen additives are primarily added to mixtures in order to provide improved resistance to distress, improve constructability, increase traffic loading and decrease the total lifecycle cost of the pavement. Generally, there are three technologies utilized in the mixing of the binders and aggregate which include hot mix, warm mix and cold mix technologies.Â

Growing demand for the road construction in the developing economies is one of the key factor driving the demand for bitumen additives. Concrete and bitumen are the materials that are mostly utilized in the road construction activities around the globe. Roads made from the bitumen have various advantages which include lower installation costs, durability and fast setting times etc. Owing to the loss of bonding between the aggregate and the bitumen binders, bitumen roads may suffer from stripping loss. This leads to unravelling and deterioration of the bitumen roads. In order to prevent the occurrence of road stripping, various additives are utilized in the bitumen binder.

Global Bitumen Additives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bitumen Additives.

Global Bitumen Additives in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Bitumen Additives Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Bitumen Additives Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ArrMaz

Croda International

AkzoNobel

Kraton Corporation

Kao Corporation

Honeywell International

Dow

DuPont

Berkshire Engineering

Huntsman International

Arkema Group

Bitumen Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Emulsifiers

Polymeric Modifiers

Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters

Others

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Bitumen Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Road Construction

Paving

Roofing

Others

Bitumen Additives Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Bitumen Additives status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Bitumen Additives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

