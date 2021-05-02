Global CCTV Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2020

CCTV offers wide range of advantages for industrial sectors especially in businesses. It offers solutions such as business intelligence, and information management in sectors such as retail to provide real time analysis of the traffic patterns and customer movement in the outlets. The ease of scalability of the CCTV’s allows the businesses to have a better surveillance approach to the employees on the job floor which alternatively fuel the business growth. Furthermore, the distributed intelligence capabilities of the CCTV’s allows the businesses to identify specific behavior and movement patterns in the production processes in the manufacturing sector and also assists monitoring any changes in the system which is also driving the growth in surveillance market.

The use of CCTV cameras at the traffic signals allows the flow monitoring of the traffic, it allows the authorities to understand the traffic density at peak hours and thus aid in reducing the traffic congestions at signals. Moreover, the use of these at the commercial places enhances the safety measures and thus help to reduce the risks from any robbery or theft thereby driving the market. The use of the CCTV’s for video analytics features such as heat mapping, motion detection, people counting, among others is expected to further drive the market growth of CCTV in coming years.

In addition, the use of IoT in the integration of disparate devices such as smoke detectors, access control panels and surveillance cameras into a common management solution is expected to create strong growth opportunities for the market. The CCTV has various advantages over traditional cameras such as wider viewing angles which is able to produce superior video quality. This allows clear tracking of the work and production process for the businesses. In addition, the CCTV consist of less number of components which eliminates the use of complex wiring used by analog security systems.

The global CCTV market is expected to grow at USD 33.89 Billion by 2020, approx. 18% of CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Key Players

The key players of CCTV market includes Bosch Security System (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hikvision Digital Technology (China), Sony Electronics (U.S.), Dahua technology (China), ADT LLC(U.S.), Axis Communication AB (Sweden), Guardian Protection Services Inc. (U.S.) and Mobotix AG (Germany).

Global CCTV Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2020

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the CCTV market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the CCTV market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type and vertical

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the CCTV market

Target Audience

• Technology Investors

• Technology Providers

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Infrastructure Providers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• OEM Technology Solution Providers

• Government Institutions

Key Findings

• The global CCTV market is expected to reach USD 33.89 Billion by 2020.

• By type, analog CCTV sub segment in CCTV market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 13% CAGR during forecast period.

• By vertical, banking & finance sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 18% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global CCTV market followed by Asia Pacific region, while Europe ranks third in the CCTV market.

Regional and Country Analysis of CCTV Market Estimation and Forecast

CCTV market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancements in technology and developed network architecture is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global CCTV market share followed by Asia Pacific which stands as the second biggest market due to technological advancements and increasing awareness regarding safety and security whereas, Europe stands as third largest.The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

