Global Cell Culture Sampling Device Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022
Product Overview
The cell culture sampling devices are primarily used in biopharmaceutical industry and for research and development activities. The primary function of cell culture sampling device is to generate a suitable condition in which microorganism can grow and can produce a target product. In cell culture development, prokaryotic or eukaryotic cell is developed in specific conditions. Various benefits associated with cell culture sampling devices are less chance of contamination, system flexibility and decrease in cleaning step. These factors are anticipated to further augment the growth of cell culture sampling devices market across the globe.
Market Size and Forecast
The global cell culture sampling device market is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the predicted period. The growth of the global cell culture sampling device market is primarily supported by the rising number of regulatory norms which is approving the use of cell culture-based vaccines, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, global funding for cell-based research, growing inclination for single-use technologies and the launch of advanced cell culture products.
The global cell culture sampling device market is segmented on the basis of devices and application. On the basis of application, cell culture sampling device market is further sub-segmented into drug development, gene therapy, cancer research and biopharmaceuticals. The biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to be fastest growing segment on the account of expansion of major pharmaceutical companies, rising government authorizations for the production of cell culture-based vaccine and increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies.
By region, the global cell culture sampling device market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North-America region is anticipated to hold the highest market share on the account for the high number of research and development activities related to genomics, proteomics and vaccine development .Additionally, rising demand for the biologic drugs and growing need for the biopharmaceuticals is also expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global cell culture sampling device market in the following segments:
By Devices:
Culture Systems
Sterilizer
Incubators
Pipetting Instruments
Biosafety Equipment
Cryostorage Equipment
Centrifuges
By Application:
Drug Development
Gene Therapy
Cancer Research
Biopharmaceuticals
By End-User:
Academic Institute
Clinical Research Organization
Research laboratories
Biopharmaceuticals industry
Hospitals
By Region
The global cell culture sampling device market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Robust growth in biopharmaceutical industry and bioprocessing industry are the main driving factor for the cell culture sampling devices market. High research & development activities by various research organizations are also expected to upsurge the demand for cell culture sampling devices during forecast period. Companies operating in the global cell culture sampling devices are focused towards adopting strategies such as developing new products and collaboration in order to establish its foothold across the globe. Furthermore, the advancement in technologies in order to develop culture tissue from cells, methods of proteomic surgical therapies and genomes modification. The growing demand for cell culture sampling device on the account of high application in gene therapy and cancer research is also anticipated to significantly drive the demand for cell culture sampling device market during the predicted period.
However, high maintenance of the cell culture sampling devices and huge initial investment in order to establish cells culture research laboratories are the major factors anticipated to hinder the cell culture sampling devices market globally.
Key Players
Sigma-Aldrich Co., LLC
Sartorius
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Becton
Dickinson & Company
General Electric
Lonza
Corning
Merck
Promocell
Eppendorf
