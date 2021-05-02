Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services is doctors diagnose their patients by means of using the remote medical treatment.

Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services changed the traditional the relationship between patients and doctors,growing demand for mobile technology and the Internet, and to the rising popularity of home care patients would promote Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services growth.

In 2017, the global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services market size was 300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

American Well

Teladoc, Inc.

CareClix

Doctor on Demand

MD Aligne

MeMD

MDLIVE

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Acute Care Applications

Home Health

Consumer Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web-Based

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.4.4 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Acute Care Applications

1.5.4 Home Health

1.5.5 Consumer Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size

2.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 American Well

12.1.1 American Well Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.1.4 American Well Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 American Well Recent Development

12.2 Teladoc, Inc.

12.2.1 Teladoc, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.2.4 Teladoc, Inc. Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Teladoc, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 CareClix

12.3.1 CareClix Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

