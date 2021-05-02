Global Embryo Incubator Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017-2027.

Embryo is the first stage for the evolution of new organism. Embryo transfer is primarily used for pregnancy purpose by transferring embryo into female uterus. Embryo incubator is a modern technique that can be used by both animal and human. Embryo used for pregnancy can be fresh or frozen for several years. The factors that support incubation are ideal temperature, appropriate humidity. The embryo can also be used for further pregnancy to give birth to new baby. Embryo incubation is useful for female who are looking forward to get pregnant through unconventional methods such as IVF (In Vitro Fertilization). The recent technology helps to observe the development of embryo through monitor which is attached to the embryo. The market for embryo incubator is increasing during the predicted period on the account of growing number of fertilization problem across the globe owing to lifestyle disorder.

Market Size and Forecast

The global embryo incubator market is anticipated to expand at significant CAGR during 2017-2027. The changing lifestyle and improper diet are the major factors driving the market for embryo incubator. Additionally, the development of technologies such as IVF and surrogacy is inclining people towards the use of unconventional methods.

The global embryo incubator market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on the product type global incubator market can be segmented into tri-gas incubators with camera and tri-gas incubators. On the basis of end-user, global incubator market is segmented into cryobank, fertility clinics and hospital and research laboratories. Fertility clinics are anticipated to contribute highest market share of the global incubator market on the account of rapidly evolving technology which has enabled the establishment of new fertility clinics. The various fertility clinics provide counseling sessions to couples having infertility problems owing to poor eating habits and busy lifestyle which leads to diseases such as heart attack, hypertension, diabetes etc.

By region, global embryo incubator market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to be the dominating region for embryo incubator on the account of presence of various key players in the region and high acceptance of developed technology such as surrogacy and IVF. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the predicted period on the account of increasing healthcare professionals that use embryo incubator for IVF (in vitro fertilization). Additionally, rapid urbanization in Asia Pacific countries is also increasing awareness among the population regarding the use of embryo incubator which in turn drives the market growth of embryo incubator market.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global embryo incubator market in the following segments:

By Product Type:

Tri-gas Incubators with Camera

Tri-gas Incubators

By End User:

Cryobank

Fertility clinics

Hospital and research laboratories

By Region

Global embryo incubator market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The major growth driver for the embryo incubator market is the increasing fertilization problem worldwide owing to the lifestyle disorder. The unconventional methods of pregnancy such as surrogacy and IVF are becoming significant which leads to the increasing market growth of embryo incubator. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) in U.S. it is estimated that in 4 million births across the country nearly 1 to 2 percent of the birth is on back of IVF. The growing same gender marriage is also expected to increase the demand for embryo incubator globally. Additionally, rising population coupled with increasing disposable income of the population is anticipated to propel the embryo incubator market in the coming years.

Major factors that are expected to hinder the market growth of the embryo incubator globally are high price of the incubation process and lack of awareness among the population regarding embryo incubation.