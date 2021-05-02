Global FEP-coated Polyimide Film Market Annual CAGR Analysis Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global FEP-coated Polyimide Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) is a copolymer of hexafluoropropylene and tetrafluoroethylene.

It differs from the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resins in that it is melt-processable using conventional injection molding and screw extrusion techniques. In addition, these coatings provide significant chemical resistance and abrasion resistance.

They are extremely non-wetting and possess low coefficient of friction, which make them suitable for use in manufacturing composite parts in aerospace industry, flexible printed circuits, heaters, loud speaker components, and photovoltaic modules.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FEP-coated Polyimide Film.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dunmore

Dupont

Suzhou Kying

American Durafilm

Kaneka

Triton

Saint Gobain

Yancheng Hengsheng Insulation

Sheldahl

WJF Chemicals

FEP-coated Polyimide Film Breakdown Data by Type

Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC)

Specialty Fabricated Product

Pressure Sensitive Tape

Wire and Cable

Motor/Generator

FEP-coated Polyimide Film Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Labelling

Others (Medical and Drilling)

FEP-coated Polyimide Film Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

