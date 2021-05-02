Global Food Preservatives Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022

Food preservatives are one of the food additives and the general purpose of a food preservative is to prolong the life of the food material from spoilage. Apart from emulsifying and stabilizing agents, preservatives also help to maintain freshness of appearance

Food preservatives can be natural, which are extracted from natural resources or artificial, that is they are synthesized. Typical examples of a food preservative are sodium &calcium propionate and sorbic acid which act as antimycotis, i.e. they inhibit the growth of molds on fruit juices, bread etc.

End-user

The end users of this food preservative market are the food and beverage manufacturing companies. They use food preservatives to prolong the life of the food products they sell.

Market Dynamics

The prime driver for the food preservative market is the demand for the food products which have longer life span. The general awareness among people to use food products with natural preservatives increased the demand for the natural preservatives market.

Since all the food materials need preservatives, the demand for this market is continuous and increasing

The large numbers of suppliers in the food preservative market inhibits its growth. Availability of cheap substitutes and the adverse effects on health by the usage of chemical food preservatives contribute to the negative growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on the type of food preservatives, type of function they do and based on the verticals. It is further classified as below :

Based on Type – Natural, Synthetic

Based on Function – Antimicrobials, Antioxidants

Based on Verticals -Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy & frozen products, Meat, poultry, & seafood products, Oils & fats, Beverages

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the food preservatives market with United States leading the market. The Asia-Pacific region shows highest growth rate with countries like India and China leading the market. The government initiatives and the changing food habits account for this growth rate.

Opportunities

The increase in consumption of processed food provides lot of opportunities to the key players in the market. The R&D works to prolong the life span of food materials also provide good opportunities for the key players in this market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include AkzoNobe, Celanese Corporation (Celanese), DuPont, Koninklijke DSM (DSM) and Univar.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Food Preservatives Market segments

Global Food Preservatives Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Food Preservatives Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Food Preservatives Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Food Preservatives Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage