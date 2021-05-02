Global Food Processing Machinery Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Description

Food processing machines can be defined as the tools to facilitate the commercial production and packaging of a different kind of food such as meat, baked items, seafood, poultry, dairy, beverages, and others.These products are gaining popularity worldwide due to their availability in a variety of design, size, and configuration and can be conveniently operated. Earlier, conventional tools were designed to perform a single task but at present, advanced equipment are designed, which comprises multiple processing lines capable of accommodating continuous and automated operations.

Food processing equipment is used by manufacturers of food products for processing food using techniques such as blending, homogenization, pasteurization, and filling. Processing of food helps in removal of toxins and preservation. There are many advantages associated with the processed food such as enhanced taste, low risk of contamination, enhanced shelf life, and a high degree of portability.

Market Dynamics

The global food processing machinery market is expected to grow at a promising rate throughout the forecast period. The two main factors driving this market are the increasing awareness among people about processed food and the rising disposable income. Other factors such as advancements in technology, growing food requirements due to growing population, rising concern about the safety of food products, rapid rate of urbanization and changing lifestyles will propel the growth further.

The meat, poultry, and seafood segment currently dominates this market and accounts for a market share of more than thirty percent. The global food and beverages industry is also growing rapidly, inviting many new manufacturers to introduce their products.

Restraints

Some of the restraining factors for this market include the growing number of product varieties, stringent safety standards, increase in prices, and heightened emphasis on quality, complex production processesand regulation restrictions by different governments, such as Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Several challenges with regard to upgrading the equipment or complete overhaul in certain cases will hamper the market growth further.

Market Segmentation

The various market segments can be derived on the basis of application, type and mode of operation.

On the Basis of Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Dairy

Beverages

Others (Grain, Fruit, and Nut & Vegetable)

On the Basis of Type:

Depositors

Extruding Machines

Mixers

Refrigeration

Slicers & Dicers

Others (Cutting Machines, Dispensing Machines, and Ovens)

On the Basis of Mode of Operation:

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market is geographically segmented into America, APAC, Europe, and MEA. The global market is led by Asia Pacific, due to the growing demand for new food processing machinery in China. APAC is followed by Europe, and together they accounts for more than 70% of the total market share. Also, the APAC region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period because of the presence of a large number of meat, poultry, and seafood machinery manufacturing companies in this region.North America and Europe are the mature markets, the vendors in this market primarily compete on the basis of product performance, after sales service, price, and technical innovation.

Key Players

The key market players in the market are –

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd.

Atlas Pacific Engineering Co. Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bucher Industries

Tetra Laval International S.A

Bean (John) Technologies Corp.

Mallet & Co. Inc.

GEA Group

Nichimo Co. Ltd.

Hosokawa Micron Corp.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

