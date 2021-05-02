Global Forestry Software Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Forestry Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Forestry software combines collection, communication, and analyzing of real-time information throughout the forestry business. The software enables the end-users to make smarter decisions at every step of the process, from land acquisition to delivery. Furthermore, it helps manage harvesting operations, production, and sales of lumber to domestic and international markets. Forestry software offers multi-user database applications that manage all the core business functions of harvest management contracts, forecasting, inventory, sales, and invoicing.

On-premises deployment model involves the installation of software on the user’s server, which is maintained by the IT specialists of the organization. During the implementation of software, vendors also offer employee training services apart from the installation services and data migration. The segment will continue to grow for the next few years because on-premises forestry software enables businesses to have complete control over their critical data.

Most of the big players such as Baywood Technologies, Silvacom, and Trimble are based in the Americas. The penetration of cloud-based forestry software is increasing in the Americas due to the presence of a large number of forestry software providers. The adoption of the forestry software will increase in small-scale forest company due to the rising preference for automated software solutions.

In 2018, the global Forestry Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Forestry Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Trimble

Mason Group

Silvacom

Bruce & Girard

Baywood Technologies

Field Data Solutions

Forest Metrix

Esri

TimberSmart

Assisi Software

Creative Information Systems

INFLOR

Remsoft

TreeTracker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises Forestry Software

Cloud-Based Forestry Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Forest Management

Logging Management

Mapwork Harvester

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Forestry Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Forestry Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Forestry Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Forestry Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises Forestry Software

1.4.3 Cloud-Based Forestry Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Forestry Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Forest Management

1.5.3 Logging Management

1.5.4 Mapwork Harvester

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Forestry Software Market Size

2.2 Forestry Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Forestry Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Forestry Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Forestry Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Forestry Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Forestry Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Forestry Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Forestry Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Forestry Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Forestry Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…………………….

