Global Frozen Food Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

The global frozen food market was valed over USD 250 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 311.9 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%. Busy lifestyle coupled with shifting preferences among consumers towards ready to cook meals owing to conveniences and hygiene is expected to remain a key driving factor for the overall industry.

Frozen products do not require added preservatives because microorganisms do not grow when the temperature of the food is below 9.5 C (15 F), which is sufficient on its own in preventing food spoilage.The increase of working women across the globe is the most crucial factor driving the consumption of frozen foods. A majority of women in the western regions continue to opt for ready-to-eat foods instead of wasting a lot of time on cooking meals. Easier availability of frozen foods has influenced the consumers into adding the frozen foods into their list of daily consumables.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064767



The global frozen foods market can be fragmented on the basis the type of products. Frozen pizza, frozen bakery products & confectionary items, frozen fish or seafood, frozen potatoes, frozen ready-to-eat meals, and frozen meat. Frozen ready meals dominated the market during 2014, with a market share of 34%. The key drivers for the growth of this segments are the increasing number of older population (50 years and above) and children who favor instant meals rather than a fully cooked meal. Frozen ready meals segment attained market value of US$ 29,361.3 million in 2013, which is anticipated to grow robustly by 2020-end. Frozen ready meals had the highest penetration in 2015 with a valuation of over USD 80 billion. Owing to busy lifestyles, consumers prefer easy cooking techniques.

Europe dominated the market during 2014 with a market share of around 34%. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth of 5.0% over the next eight years. Growing urbanization coupled with rising disposable income are the major factors in these countries. Emerging economies such as South Africa and Brazil are anticipated to witness significant growth regarding demand for these products.

The key players in this market are McCain Foods, Dole, Nestle, The Schwan Food Company, Rich Products Corporation, Heinz ConAgra Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., General Mills, BRF SA (Brazil), Tyson Foods Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pinnacle Foods Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., and Unilever PLC.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064767

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage