Global Fruit Concentrate Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022
Fruit concentrate are widely used in the food and beverage sector to make fruit juices and nectar. They are concentrated by removing water in them. This makes them approximately 3 to 7 times concentrated, hence, less in volume, due to which transportation, shipping, and warehousing become easier and less expensive. Fruit concentrate is enriched with some of the most essential nutrients and minerals that our body needs and hence it is light on stomach and aids digestion. Growing urbanisation and demand for healthy and better food options are the driving forces in the market. The market for fruit concentrates is expected to reach an estimated value of around USD 41 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
The factors driving the global fruit concentrate market are the reduced logistical and storage costs, demand for a high scale of volume in the beverages market, usage as a substitute for sugar, and changing consumer trends and food preferences. The greatest advantage that fruit concentrate provides to the application industries is its nutritional value, in addition to all the natural sweetness, flavor and color. This allows the companies to label their products as natural and a healthier version of products made from refined sucrose and artificial flavoring and color.
The marketforfruitconcentrate is categorized by product form, application and fruit type. The global juice concentrates market has been segmented into clear concentrate, powdered concentrate and frozen concentrate on the basis of its form. Frozen concentrate are anticipated to capture the largest market share followed by powdered concentrate. On the basis of application the market has been further segmented into soups and sauces, dairy products, beverages, bakery and confectionery products and others. Beverage segment is expected to capture the largest market share due to its large number of fruit juice concentration applications such as juices, energy drinks, smoothies among others.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for fruit concentrates in 2014, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to exhibit steady rise in demand, growing at 5.7% CAGR from 2015 to 2020. In North America the demand for fruit juice is increasing due to changing lifestyle and demand for healthy beverages. Countries like China and India have higher demand for various healthy fruit concentrate, as consumers becoming health cognizant and also due to changing consumption pattern.
The leading companies in the industry include Agrana Investment Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company,Sunopta Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kanegrade Limited, SVZ International B V, Diana Naturals, Doehler Group, Skypeople Fruit juice Inc., Sudzucker AG, Ciatti Company among others.
